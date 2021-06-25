Sudanese national held for overstaying his visa

Tiruppur

25 June 2021 23:35 IST

The Perumanallur police on Friday arrested a Sudanese national at Kanakkampalayam village here, in connection with visa term violations.

Police said that Mohammed Al-Mamoon Khalid (22) from Khartoum, Sudan, had travelled to Coimbatore with a tourist visa in 2018. He allegedly overstayed his visa after its expiry in February 2019. He was staying at Eachanari in Coimbatore .

On Friday noon, as he was returning to Coimbatore from Erode, he stopped near Perumanallur to refuel his two-wheeler, when some people informed the police about him. Upon confirming that his visa had expired, the police booked him under Section 14 (a) (Whoever remains in any area in India for a period exceeding the period for which the visa was issued to him) of the Foreigners Act, 1946 He was sent to Puzhal prison in Chennai.

