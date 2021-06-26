Sudan national dies in accident

Eid Salah Eid Mohammed (24) from Khartoum in Sudan, who was doing first year under graduation in a private college at Eachanari in Coimbatore, was killed in an accident on Friday evening.

Police said he rode a two-wheeler while his room mate Abdul Majid (26), also from Khartoum in Sudan, was on the pillion.

The accident took place at Eachanari when they were travelling to their residence at Palanisamy Nagar at Malumichampatti. The Mohammed lost control of the two-wheeler when it skidded and both of them were injured.

Mohammed was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital where he died around 3 a.m. on Saturday. The police said that the pillion rider’s injuries were not serious.

The police added that the college authorities informed Sudan embassy officials about the incident on Saturday.