Subway near SPB Mill likely to open for traffic next month

The limited use subway being constructed along River Cauvery near SPB Mill is nearing completion and is expected to be open for traffic by next month.

Heavy vehicles and lorries with consignments cannot pass through the railway under pass on Erode – Tiruchengodu Road near SPB Colony and have to take the Cauvery Railway Station Road from Pallipalayam to again reach the Tiruchengodu Road which is an additional distance of eight km. This road is located along the river where vehicles have to pass through a railway under pass. Due to water storage at Bhavani Kattalai Power Plant II at Vendipalayam, the road gets submerged frequently disrupting movement of vehicles. Hence, there is a long demand for a subway.

During the Collectors conference held in 2013, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa announced that a limited use subway would be constructed at a cost of ₹ 22.15 crore. But due to delays, the State Highways Department, Project Division, issued work order to a contractor last year and work commenced on September 27, 2018. Except for painting, installing lights, levelling the land outside the subway, other works have been completed and the subway is expected to be ready within a month.

Residents at Anna Nagar and Odapalli said that it is over 10 years that buses were operated through the railway underpass forcing them to take additional distance every day. After construction of the barrage, vehicles from Karur Bypass Road and Outer Ring Road reach Cauvery Railway Station easily. “The subway is a much-needed project that should have been executed before 10 years”, they added.