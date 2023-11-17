Substantial footfall anticipated for education loan mela in Tiruppur on November 23

November 17, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The district administration and nationalised banks are looking forward to scale up disbursal of education loans, in keeping with the State Government’s thrust on this segment of lending as a priority area, through the special education mela slated for November 23 at the Tiruppur Collectorate.

An awareness exercise was carried out to attract Tiruppur-based students pursuing higher education in leading institutions in other districts as well, C.V.R. Ravi, Lead District Manager, Canara Bank, said. Though the banks are prepared to lend as per demand, no specific target has been arrived at, he said.

Students have been instructed to register their names and upload particulars pertaining to their native and family income in the portal: www.vidyalakshmi.co.in, beforehand.

They have been instructed to be present for the education mela with photocopies of the digital application, and other documents including photographs of candidates and parents, caste certificate, aadhar card, bank pass book, annual income, PAN (Permanant Account Number) card, tuition fee, copies of Class X and Plus-Two certificates.

All national banks and some private banks have been roped in for extending loans at the education mela, Mr. Ravi said.

Going by the procedure of disbursal of loans through the Vidya Lakshmi Portal that enables students to avail of loans easily through single window system of banks as per guidelines of IBA (Indian Banks’ Association), the loan applications have to be disposed off, in the normal course, within a period of 15 to 30 days.

As per the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) model education loan scheme for students pursuing higher studies in India and abroad, education loans up to ₹4 lakh do not require any collateral to be provided by the borrower, and education loans up to ₹7.5 lakh can be obtained with collateral in the form of suitable third-party guarantee, while education loans above ₹7.5 lakh require tangible collateral.

The second category of education loans are sanctioned to those students who obtain admissions to colleges/universities through management quota, provided they satisfy the minimum marks criteria in the preceding examination.

Loans above ₹ 7.5 lakh are meant for students studying in premier institutions like IITs/IIMs/NITs/IISc or pursuing courses abroad. The repayment period is in the range of 10-15 years.