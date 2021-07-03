Subsidy linked credit scheme proposed

A subsidy linked credit scheme for Scheduled Caste families is proposed to be implemented through the Natiional Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation. According to the district administration, the scheme envisions subsidy linked credit scheme for Adi Dravidars through ASHA scheme.

This envisions credit for families who have lost their primary livelihood earning member aged between 18 years and 60 years of age to COVID-19. The National Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation has released draft guidelines for the scheme.

The maximum limit for the loan is ₹5 lakh. The credit entails a loan of ₹4 lakh or 80% of the credit amount, whichever is lower. The remaining 20% or ₹1 lakh shall be granted as subsidy. The loan entails an annual rate of interest of 6.5% with a repayment period of 6 years. Documents attesting to the cause of death of the primary earning member as resulting from COVID-19 shall be attached to qualify for credit under the scheme.