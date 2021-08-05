Subsidy for inland fishing in Dharmapuri

Subsidies are proposed under the National Agriculture Extension Project for inland fishing for farmers on their farms here in the district.

Under the Nation Agriculture Extension Project, applications are invited from farmers interested in inland fishing on their farms at a subsidy. The project entails a subsidy of 40% of the total project cost of ₹7 lakh for setting up of a new farm pond for fishing on a hectare of land. This envisions a subsidy amount of ₹3.50 lakh. The input cost of ₹1.50 lakh will be met by a subsidy amount of ₹60,000, which is 40% subsidy. Under the project, a total subsidy of ₹4.10 lakh is granted to the farmer.

Farmers may own the land or hold a lease to the land for not less than five years. Farmers interested in availing the subsidy may apply through the fisheries office here before August 20. The selection shall be based on priority basis in the event of receipt of excess number of applications. The applications will be received at the office of Assistant Director of Fisheries, 1/165 A, Ramasamy Gownder Street, Oddapatty, Dharmapuri, phone – 04342-296623.