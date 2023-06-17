HamberMenu
Subsidy for farmers in Dharmapuri

June 17, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

 To address fodder shortage and also provide livelihood avenues for farmers, an integrated Fodder Development Scheme with a subsidy of ₹3,000 per acre is envisioned in the district.

Under the Integrated Fodder Development Scheme, millets, pulses, and water resistant crops may be cultivated. The documentation of the crop including receipts of input costs, proof of cropping (Adangal) among others may be submitted to the Village Administrative Officer for subsidy.

First preference shall be given to livestock rearing farmers, small and marginal farmers and women beneficiaries under the Scheme. The applicant must have at least .5 acre for cultivation and the scheme will be applicable for a consecutive 3 year period.

The scheme envisions a maximum subsidy of ₹7,500, and 30% of the beneficiaries will be selected from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

