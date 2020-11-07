Subsidised onion not available at outlets in Erode

A week after the sale of onions at subsidised price of ₹ 45 a kg through the Cooperative Department’s Farm Fresh outlets commenced in the district, non-availability of the onion at the outlets has become a concern for people. They wanted the State government to ensure adequate stock in the outlets.

Due to drop in arrival from other States, the price of onion sky-rocketed and was sold at ₹ 140 a kg at markets in the district in October. Hence, the Centre started importing onions from Egypt and is distributing to States for selling it to people at subsidised price through Tamil Nadu Co-operative Marketing Federation.

On October 29, the sale of onion at subsidised price began at the Chinthamani Cooperative Farm Fresh outlet on the bus stand premises and also across the 52 Amma small cooperative special outlets and nine self-service centres in the district. Initially, one kg of onion was sold to a customer and officials said that based on the arrivals, it would be increased. People thronged the outlets on the first and second day.

But, the stock was sold within 30 minutes on the first two days after which the arrival stopped. “Onion was sold only on the inaugural day,” said S. Vasanthi of Kallukadaimedu. She continued to purchase onion in the market at ₹ 80 a kg, she added.

P. Murugan of Palayapalayam said he had been visiting the outlet many times in the past one week and could find only the “no stock” board. He said the price of onion in the market continued to be over ₹ 80 a kg and wanted the government to ensure adequate stock during the festival season.

When contacted, an official at the Cooperatives Department said nine tonnes of onion had arrived in the district so far and they expected another 10 tonnes in the coming days.