ADVERTISEMENT

Subject experts roped in to enhance learning at Coimbatore Govt. Model School

Updated - July 13, 2024 07:52 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 06:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Four subject experts have recently been brought on board at the Coimbatore Government Model School to enhance students’ preparations for competitive nationwide exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

This follows the Tamil Nadu School Education Department’s directive mandating all model schools to add special classes to the curriculum.

These experts, who hold degrees in B.Tech and M.Tech from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs), have been vetted for their teaching skills by the Tamil Nadu Model Schools Society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two teachers hired for Mathematics also handle quantitative aptitude while the English expert handles general knowledge and current affairs, and the Physics teacher conducts special classes for various competitive exams,” said J. Sathish Kumar, the school’s academic co-ordinator and career guide.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The experts are tasked with conducting tests that familiarise students with the patterns of the Joint Engineering Entrance exam (JEE), National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), and other exams by the National Testing Agency. Currently, students are being prepared for 22 different exams.

Subject teachers believe infusion of young, dynamic experts will significantly boost student performance. “We bring innovative methods of teaching that can provide students with a more effective learning environment. We also conduct doubt-clearing sessions which are helpful to students,” an expert said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US