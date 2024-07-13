Four subject experts have recently been brought on board at the Coimbatore Government Model School to enhance students’ preparations for competitive nationwide exams.

This follows the Tamil Nadu School Education Department’s directive mandating all model schools to add special classes to the curriculum.

These experts, who hold degrees in B.Tech and M.Tech from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs), have been vetted for their teaching skills by the Tamil Nadu Model Schools Society.

“Two teachers hired for Mathematics also handle quantitative aptitude while the English expert handles general knowledge and current affairs, and the Physics teacher conducts special classes for various competitive exams,” said J. Sathish Kumar, the school’s academic co-ordinator and career guide.

The experts are tasked with conducting tests that familiarise students with the patterns of the Joint Engineering Entrance exam (JEE), National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), and other exams by the National Testing Agency. Currently, students are being prepared for 22 different exams.

Subject teachers believe infusion of young, dynamic experts will significantly boost student performance. “We bring innovative methods of teaching that can provide students with a more effective learning environment. We also conduct doubt-clearing sessions which are helpful to students,” an expert said.

