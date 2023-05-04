Subcon fair from May 10 to 12

May 04, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

Subcon 2023, which will be held in Coimbatore from May 10 to 12, aims to bring more business to micro and small-scale engineering units that do job works, said J. Sanjeevi Kumar, chairman of the event.

“The target is to bring business to those (units) with even one lathe or drilling machine,” he told presspersons here on Thursday.

The three-day fair, organised by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, will have 214 exhibitors, including 15 public sector undertakings and several private large-scale companies. These industries will display the components for which they are looking for manufacturers. “The PSUs are looking for new vendors,” he said.

Entry to the event is free of cost from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for business visitors and GA Srinivasa Murthy, Director, Outstanding Scientist, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, will inaugurate it on May 10, he said.

According to V. Thirugnanam, president of Codissia, the eighth edition of Subcon will look at sustenance for the existing MSMEs in Coimbatore and also giving new opportunities in sectors such as aerospace. Electric Vehicles (EVs) were another emerging sector and the Association has joined hands with other industrial associations to create an ecosystem for the EV sector. It is also working on policy advocacy as there should be more policy support for the MSMEs to cater to the EV sector. The EV majors will take part in the next edition of Subcon, he said.

P. Ponram, assistant joint secretary of Codissia, said aout 150 MSMEs have evinced interest to form an EV cluster here. The Association is taking steps to develop motors for EVs. In order to make these to international standards, the associations involved plan to tie-up with international companies. “We are discussing with companies in the United States, Israel and Europe to bring technology,” he said. A Centre of Excellence is expected to come up in six months here for the EV sector and it will bring opportunities to develop all components needed for electric vehicles. An exhibition will he held next August in Coimbatore on the EV sector, he added.