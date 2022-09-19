Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan sulking

Ms. Subbulakshmi and her husband had boycotted DMK’s Mupperum Vizha held in Virudhunagar on September 15

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
September 19, 2022 17:03 IST

Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan. File | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Union Minister and DMK deputy general secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan is believed to be sulking over not being given prominence in the party.

While there are reports of her having resigned from the party post, a senior leader in the DMK said the party headquarters has not received any letter from her. Her husband A.B. Jagadeesan, however, has been of late sharing social media posts by random persons, critical of the party.

Sources in the DMK Erode unit said Ms. Subbulakshmi, who had lost to BJP’s C Saraswathi in the Modakkurichi Assembly constituency last year, had complained to the leadership that some district unit functionaries played spoilsport to her chances of victory. She was upset that no action was initiated on her complaint. Her expectations of being nominated to the Rajya Sabha were also belied.

Ms. Subbulakshmi and her husband had boycotted the party’s Mupperum Vizha held in Virudhunagar on September 15.

Amidst this, there were reports that she submitted her resignation from the party post last week. She could not be contacted for comments.

Ms. Subbulakshmi was the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (2004-2009) and also the State Minister of Textile (1977-1980) and Minister of Social Welfare (1989-1991).

(with inputs from Chennai)

