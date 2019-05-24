Subbarayan emerges winner in Tiruppur

The 71-year-old Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate for the Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency, K.Subbarayan, has won his second term as Member of Parliament, winning the Lok Sabha elections this year with 508725 votes.

He was the Coimbatore MP from 2004 to 2009.

As counting of votes started at Tiruppur on Thursday morning, he maintained a lead over the nearest rival MSM Anandan of AIADMK right from the early rounds.

At the end of the 26 rounds of counting, which was held at the LRG Government Arts College for Women in Tiruppur, he had got 93368 votes more than Mr. Anandan of AIADMK.

Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency, which includes six Assembly segments, had registered 72.92 % polling in the elections held in April this year. Since it's formation as a Lok Sabha constituency in 2007, Tiruppur had elected AIADMK candidates C. Sivasami (2009 to 2014) and V. Sathyabama (2014 - 2019) as MPs.

Announcing the election of Mr. Subbarayan as the MP from Tiruppur, the Returning Officer K.S. Palanisamy gave details of the total votes polled by each candidate. Mr. Subbarayan of CPI had polled 508725 votes and Mr. Anandan 415357 votes.

Mr. Subbarayan told press persons the election results in Tiruppur and Tamil Nady brought joy. The results have shown that there is no Modi wave in the State. People have shown that they have confidence and expectations in the DMK-led alliance in the State.

"We will work to meet the expectations. But there is a deep worry as the All India results are not good," he said. Tiruppur is a constituency with industries and agriculture sector. "I will be a tool to meet the needs of the people in these sectors."

The money allocated for the public will reach them, he said and added that he will fight against the commissions taken from the money allocated for the public.

Promising to work for the welfare of the entire constituency, including those who voted for other candidates, Mr. Subbarayan said the MSMEs in Tiruppur were affected by the GST.

He would fight to protect the interests of the MSMEs that are affected by the GST. Further, there was severe drinking water shortage and impact of drought in rural areas.

He said he would discuss with stakeholders to come up with long term solutions to meet the water needs.