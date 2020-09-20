Sub-stations to be shutdown for maintenance once in three months: Tangedco

Coimbatore

20 September 2020 22:17 IST

The Tamil Nadu Distribution and Generation Corporation (Tangedco) will implement shutdown of sub-stations for maintenance once in three months.

According to an official, shutdown planned for this month will be implemented and a new schedule will be worked out soon. Usually, the shutdown is planned on working days. Further, Tangedco has started informing consumers directly on their mobile phone regarding the shutdown. The information is 98 % accurate. A project is going on in this regard and will be completed shortly. Minor errors in the information shared will also be rectified. Consumers can update the mobile number data with the Tangedco.

In a communication dated September 18, the Director (distribution) of Tangedco had said that shutdown of sub-stations for maintenance works can be taken once in three months and before doing so, the official concerned should plan the works that should be carried out and pool the required staff for it.

