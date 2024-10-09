The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Coimbatore arrested a sub-registrar and a junior assistant on Wednesday for accepting a bribe.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to DVAC officials, S. Karuppusamy, a resident of Dhanalakshmi Nagar in Siddhapudur, Coimbatore, approached Nancy Nithya Karoline (44) regarding the release of original documents related to a registration. Karoline then instructed Boopathiraja, a junior assistant, to conduct a field verification and collect a bribe from Mr. Karuppusamy. Unwilling to pay, Mr. Karuppusamy filed a complaint with the DVAC.

A trap was laid under the supervision of Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police M.P. Dhivya on Wednesday. DVAC provided Mr. Karuppusamy with currency laced with phenolphthalein, a substance that turns red when in contact with water. Boopathiraja accepted the ₹35,000 bribe from Mr. Karuppusamy.

ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC officials, who were monitoring the transaction, immediately apprehended both Karoline and Boopathiraja. A phenolphthalein test confirmed their involvement in the bribe. The ₹35,000 was recovered from them.

During a search of Karoline’s car, officials found ₹13 lakh in unaccounted cash, which was subsequently seized.

In a related case from September 19, DVAC had seized ₹1.5 lakh from Keerthi Shankar, who allegedly acted as Karoline’s intermediary. Shankar was caught attempting to remove bribe money from Karoline’s office, and a case was registered. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.