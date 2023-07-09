Sub-Registrar refuses to register a self-respect marriage in Erode, later relents

July 09, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Salem

The cadre of Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) staged a dharna at the Gobichettipalayam Joint Registrar’s office after a Sub-Registrar initially refused to register a “self-respect marriage” of a couple on Friday evening.

Lenin, 26, a resident of Valparai in Coimbatore district and Sindhu, 25, of Valparai fell in love with each other. Following opposition from their families, the couple married at the Dravidar Kazhagam office at Gobichettipalayam on July 7. In the evening, when they went to the Joint Registrar’s office, Sub-Registrar Gayathri allegedly refused to register their marriage.

On information, DK cadre went to the office and staged a dharna. They explained that refusing to register a self-respect marriage is an offence under Section 166 of the IPC. The police also came to the spot and talked with the DK cadre and the Sub-Registrar following which the marriage was registered.

The DK cadre urged the Tamil Nadu government to issue guidelines to all registrar offices in this regard.

