ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-registrar placed under suspension in Salem

February 13, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The sub-registrar, who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths while receiving bribe, was placed under suspension on Monday.

A. Selvapandi alias Selvapandiyan (52) was the sub-registrar of Salem South Sub-Registrar Office. On February 6, the Salem DVAC police caught him red-handed while he was receiving ₹50,000 bribe through A. Kannan (40), a middleman, for transferring the ownership of land. Later, he and Kannan were remanded in prison.

Meanwhile, the DVAC sent a report regarding the arrest to the Registration Department. Based on the report, the Salem zone DIG (Registration Department) Prabhakar issued the suspension order to Selvapandi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US