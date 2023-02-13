Sub-registrar placed under suspension in Salem

February 13, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - Salem

The sub-registrar, who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths while receiving bribe, was placed under suspension on Monday.

A. Selvapandi alias Selvapandiyan (52) was the sub-registrar of Salem South Sub-Registrar Office. On February 6, the Salem DVAC police caught him red-handed while he was receiving ₹50,000 bribe through A. Kannan (40), a middleman, for transferring the ownership of land. Later, he and Kannan were remanded in prison.

Meanwhile, the DVAC sent a report regarding the arrest to the Registration Department. Based on the report, the Salem zone DIG (Registration Department) Prabhakar issued the suspension order to Selvapandi.