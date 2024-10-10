ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-registrar, junior assistant held for graft remanded

Published - October 10, 2024 09:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A sub-registrar and junior assistant, who were arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Coimbatore for demanding and accepting bribe, were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

DVAC officials produced sub-registrar Nancy Nithya Karoline, 44, and junior assistant Boopathiraja before the Special Court for Prevention Of Corruption Act cases on Thursday. Special judge remanded them in judicial custody.

Before producing Karoline and Boopathiraja before the court, the DVAC team questioned them in detail, said sources.

DVAC arrested Karoline and Boopathiraja on Wednesday, when they demanded and accepted ₹35,000 as bribe from S. Karuppusamy of Dhanalakshmi Nagar in Siddhapudur in the city, who had approached them for releasing original documents of a registration. Vigilance sleuths arrested them when they accepted the bribe. Further search in Karoline’s car resulted in the seizure of ₹13 lakh in unaccounted cash.

