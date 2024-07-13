ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-inspector, special sub-inspector placed under suspension in Coimbatore

Published - July 13, 2024 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A sub-inspector and a special sub-inspector in Coimbatore have been placed under suspension for demanding bribe from a gambling organiser and attempting to save him from getting arrested.

The disciplinary action was taken against SI Manikandan and SSI Augustine Prabhu attached to the Kuniyamuthur police station.

Police sources said the Intelligence Section (IS) of the city police prepared a memo on a gambling organiser, which was shared with officers of Kuniyamuthur police station for further action. The man was accused of organising gambling in city and rural areas.

Augustine shared the message with the gambling organiser and informed him of possible police action, including arrest. Manikandan, who was tasked to investigate the matter, allegedly demanded ₹50,000 from the gambling organiser to drop the case against him, sources said.

Meanwhile, Augustine, who had been loyal to the man, negotiated with the SI to reduce the bribe amount. The gambling organiser had recorded the conversations with the two police officers and the audio came to the attention of superior officers, they added.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan placed the two officers under suspension on July 10.

