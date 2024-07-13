GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sub-inspector, special sub-inspector placed under suspension in Coimbatore

Published - July 13, 2024 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A sub-inspector and a special sub-inspector in Coimbatore have been placed under suspension for demanding bribe from a gambling organiser and attempting to save him from getting arrested.

The disciplinary action was taken against SI Manikandan and SSI Augustine Prabhu attached to the Kuniyamuthur police station.

Police sources said the Intelligence Section (IS) of the city police prepared a memo on a gambling organiser, which was shared with officers of Kuniyamuthur police station for further action. The man was accused of organising gambling in city and rural areas.

Augustine shared the message with the gambling organiser and informed him of possible police action, including arrest. Manikandan, who was tasked to investigate the matter, allegedly demanded ₹50,000 from the gambling organiser to drop the case against him, sources said.

Meanwhile, Augustine, who had been loyal to the man, negotiated with the SI to reduce the bribe amount. The gambling organiser had recorded the conversations with the two police officers and the audio came to the attention of superior officers, they added.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan placed the two officers under suspension on July 10.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.