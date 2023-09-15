ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-Inspector held on graft charge in Erode

September 15, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 A Sub-Inspector of police was arrested for demanding and accepting ₹7,000 from a person for releasing a vehicle involved in an accident.

On September 7, Prakash of Alampalayam in Namakkal district who was riding a two-wheeler collided with another two-wheeler near the district headquarters hospital. Erode GH police registered a case and impounded his vehicle.

Sub-Inspector Selvakumar held inquiries and demanded ₹10,000 from Prakash to release his vehicle. After negotiation, the SI agreed to settle for ₹7,000.

Initially, Prakash gave ₹2,000. But, the SI insisted on the balance amount.

Hence, Prakash approached the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths who laid a trap. When Prakash handed over ₹5,000 to the SI at the station, the sleuths caught him red-handed. He was taken to the office and a case was registered.

