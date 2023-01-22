Sub-Inspector among four held for ganja peddling in Coimbatore

January 22, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

Four persons, including a sub-inspector of police, were arrested on charges of peddling ganja near Sanganoor road junction in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the Rathinapuri police conducted a vehicle check at Sanganoor road junction on Friday evening and found Chandra Babu (33) of Karamadai possessing 8.2 kg of ganja. The police seized the contraband, a two-wheeler, and arrested him. During the investigation, the police found that a few more persons were involved in ganja peddling. On Sunday, the police arrested Mahendran (34), Maheshkumar (29), and Manickam ( 27) in connection with the case.

Police said that Mahendran was a sub-inspector in the cybercrime division unit in Erode district. Earlier, he worked in the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID in Coimbatore. They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police are also on the lookout for eight more persons.

In a separate case, the police arrested six persons for possessing 4.45 kg of ganja near Maniyakarampalayam on Saturday. During a vehicle check conducted near Lakshmipuram in Maniyakarampalayam, the Saravanampatti Police found K. Arun Kumar (20), M. Jeevanandham (22), R. Manoj Prabhakar (28), R. Santhosh (25), N. Sivaprasath (25) and M. Karthik (23) in possession of 4.45 kg ganja meant for sale, said the police. The police seized the contraband, a four-wheeler, and a two-wheeler from the accused. All of them were arrested under the provision of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police are in search of one more accused.

Similarly, Selvapuram police arrested A. Manikandan (26) of Theni district for possession of 1.255 kg of ganja. Search is on for another accused, identified as K. Jothi, and further investigations are on.

Four held for possession of banned lottery tickets

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested four persons on Saturday for possessing banned lottery tickets.

When the police personnel from Pollachi taluk station conducted checks near the Gopalapuram checkpost, they found K. Nesamani (62), a daily wager from Dindigul district, possessing 418 lottery tickets. The police also arrested P. Christopher (52), and S. Ganesan (52) for possessing 360 and 60 lottery tickets respectively, in the same area.

The Madukkarai police arrested M. Mohanraj (39) from Othakalmandapam for possessing Kerala win-win lottery tickets.

All of them were booked under the sections of the Tamil Nadu Lottery Regulation Act, 1998, and remanded in judicial custody.