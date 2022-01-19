‘Study under way to ensure equitable water distribution across 100 wards in Coimbatore’

V. Senthilbalaji

19 January 2022 22:15 IST

The report will be taken to CM’s notice for sanction of necessary funds: Minister

The Coimbatore Corporation is engaged in a study to ensure equitable water distribution across the 100 wards, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji told journalists here on Wednesday.

After the city’s residents in several places complained of once in nine or 10 days water supply, the Corporation had started a study to identify the problems and suggest possible solutions. Once the detailed project report was ready, he would take it to the notice of the Chief Minister to have the necessary funds sanctioned, the Minister said and assured the residents that the inequitable water distribution problem would be solved at the earliest.

On the issue of cancelling the contract the Corporation had given to Suez India Pvt. Ltd. to improve the old city’s water distribution, he replied that during the previous regime there were several irregularities in the Corporation like diversion of funds, use of private lorries to transport waste, etc. A study and investigation was underway. Once it was out, the State Government would take a call on cancelling the Suez contract, if necessary.

On former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s demand for closure of liquor shops, Mr. Senthilbalaji responded that it was the Chief Minister to take a call on closing the shops. There was no irregularity in auctioning the bars attached to liquor outlets. In fact, the number of applicants and revenue had increased from ₹ 16 crore to ₹28 crore a month. And, the number of applications for the auction had gone up from around 6,000 to 13,000, he said to underscore the point that the State Government had acted in a transparent manner in auctioning the bars.

As far as the Tangedco was concerned, the Electricity Minister said of the 8,905 transformers that were to be installed, the power distributor had installed around 8,000. This was after the Chief Minister had ordered installation of new transformers to prevent low voltage problem. Within the next 30 days the Tangedco would complete installing the remaining transformers. Likewise, for constructing sub stations, the Tangedco had identified 216 locations. It was engaged in identifying places for 73 more. Once that was done, the government would fund the sub station construction.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said on Wednesday he had distributed financial assistance and gold under Thalikku Thangam scheme worth ₹ 21.65 crore to 2,800 women.