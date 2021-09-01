Study under way to improve traffic management in Coimbatore city

To improve traffic management in the city the Coimbatore Corporation has embarked on a study.

According to sources, the study will explore the possibility of installing an intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) in the city to reduce traffic congestion, improve reliability and safety of road transport, reduce travel time, etc.

The Corporation going for the study for ITMS was in keeping with the State Government’s Vision Tamil Nadu 2023, which called for promoting development of inclusive and sustainable cities.

The sources said the implementation of ITMS for Coimbatore would aid real-time dissemination of traffic condition across the city on display boards, websites, etc., improve safety, surveillance and help develop mobile application for easy commuting.

Coimbatore Corporation was one of the two urban local bodies selected for the study, the other being Madurai Corporation.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited supported the Corporation’s steps towards having the ITMS in the city. This was a World Bank-funded project, the sources also said.

Urban Mass Transit Company and Tata Consulting Engineers Limited would prepare a detailed project report and bid document for both the local bodies.

Feasibility report

The sources said that the work for preparing the feasibility report had just begun and it would be at least a year before the detailed project report was ready.

And, the report would also factor in the Coimbatore Master Plan and Urban Mobility Plan.