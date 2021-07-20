Study under way to establish satellite townships in cities: Muthusamy

Govt. proposes to establish an automobile township in Tiruchengode, Namakkal and Perundurai

The State government had undertaken study to explore the possibility of establishing satellite townships in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tiruchi, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after visiting various Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) project sites and reviewing the works taken up by his Department, he said the government, keeping in mind the welfare of lorry owners, had also proposed to establish an automobile township in Tiruchengode, Namakkal and Perundurai as number of heavy vehicles was high.

He had directed the TNHB here to register sale deeds, pending for sometime, and construct new buildings as an alternative to damaged ones.

Mr. Muthusamy said that the State government had taken up the task of developing a software to issue building construction license. This would be a single-window system, where the agencies concerned would issue licenses within 60 days.

The government would not allow construction of illegal buildings, ensure construction only as per approved plan and constitute flying squads to monitor violations.

The Department’s future housing projects would be in such a way that they incorporated the changing urban environment, people’s purchasing power and taken into account the aim of providing houses to all city residents.

Mr. Muthusamy, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the Board’s project sites at Vellakinaru, Periyanaickenpalayam, Kavundampalayam and Singanallur.