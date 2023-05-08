HamberMenu
Study to be conducted to bring water from Kodiveri anicut to Erode: Nehru

May 08, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru and Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurating the new water supply scheme for Kavundapadi Panchayat in Erode on Monday.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru said on Monday that a departmental study would be undertaken for a new water scheme by drawing water from Kodiveri anicut and supplying it to Erode. 

The Minister, along with Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, inaugurated a new water supply scheme to provide water to 55 habitations in Kavundapadi panchayat in Bhavani Panchayat Union at a cost of ₹10.77 crore.

Mr. Nehru said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had allotted more funds to execute various schemes in corporations, municipalities and town panchayats. TWAD, in the last 18 months, had implemented projects worth ₹22,000 crore, including 38 combined water supply schemes at a cost of ₹12,531 crore and underground sewerage schemes at ₹9,577.53 crore. Apart from this, the Chief Minister had provided ₹24,000 crore to the local bodies for roads, drain, toilets and new buildings. Mr. Nehru said that currently water is drawn from Kodiveri anicut and is supplied to Perundurai. “A study would be undertaken for a scheme to bring water from the anicut to Erode,” he added. 

Mr. Muthusamy said that the new scheme will ensure the habitations not face water shortage in the next 20 years. He said that Chief Minister had provided 85 schemes to Erode of which work is in progress for most of the schemes. He said that works for other schemes will begin soon and requested Mr. Nehru to implement necessary schemes across the district. 

Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Narnaware Manish Shankarrao and other officials were present. 

