Study circle for TNPSC aspirants in Dharmapuri

A study circle for TNPSC Group II exams for coaching of aspirants has been formed by the district administration.

According to the administration, in view of the vacancies announced by TNPSC for various Group II-IIA services, a study circle has been formed at the District Employment and Career Guidance Center. The study circle hosts a range of books for competitive exam enabling aspirants to prepare. Those seeking to avail the study circle benefits may contact the District Employment Office in person or over phone on 04342-296188.

The TNPSC has announced 5,413 vacancies for various services under Group II.