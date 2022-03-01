Students witness the inaugural of Naan Mudhalvan Scheme in Krishnagiri
Students witnessed the inaugural of the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School here on Tuesday. The scheme envisions skill development of 10 lakh youth annually in the State. Under the Scheme, career and academic guidance will be provided to students of government and state-aided educational institutions among others. The event witnessed the inaugural of a portal www.naanmudhalvan.tnschools.gov.in
District Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, Chief Education Officer K.P. Maheshwari were among those present on the occasion.
