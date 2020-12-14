Coimbatore

‘Students will vote for AIADMK after 7.5% quota’

Students voting for the first time in the upcoming Assembly elections will choose AIADMK for introducing the 7.5% horizontal reservation for admission to medical and dental courses, said Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan on Sunday.

After visiting the special camps for electoral roll revision within the limits of Palladam Assembly constituency, the Minister told the mediapersons that the schemes introduced by the State government, such as the 7.5% quota, have benefited the students in the State.

