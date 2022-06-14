Students were made to sit on the ground, allege parents in Tiruppur

June 14, 2022 17:43 IST

A group of parents staged a protest outside a government school alleging that their children were made to sit outside classrooms here on Tuesday.

A parent said that though construction of new classrooms at Pollikkalipalayam Government School were completed, the students were asked to sit on the school ground, as the new classrooms were not yet opened yet.

The parents alleged that the many students fainted because of sitting on the open ground in the sun. They also blocked the Tiruppur - Dharapuram main road for half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nallur police and the officials from the School Education Department promised that action would be taken at the earliest. .