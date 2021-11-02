Students welcomed with sweets, flowers in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

02 November 2021 00:35 IST

School heads to decide on the number of students who should turn up for classes on a particular day

Around 50% of the students studying in Classes I to VIII returned to schools in Coimbatore district after a gap of 19 months.

According to the Education Department officials, of the 2,064 primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools in the district, a few remained closed on Monday due to inadequate number of students. These schools will be identified for redressal of issues, officials said.

Most of the schools in Coimbatore city had made arrangements to welcome back the students after a gap of nearly 600 days. Some government and aided schools arranged for musicians to perform at the entrances as the students entered. The teachers distributed flowers, sweets and chocolates to students. All the students were screened for body temperature.

Advertising

Advertising

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha said that no major complaints were reported by the schools and that most of the students were found to be “generally happy” to return to schools. She inspected a few schools in and around Pollachi on Monday.

G. Ramesh, headmaster of Government Higher Secondary School at Othakkalmandapam, said that he had asked Class VI students to attend school on Mondays and Thursdays, Class VII on Tuesdays and Fridays and Class VIII on Wednesdays and Saturdays to prevent crowding.

“As Deepavali is fast approaching, there will be no subject-related classes this week,” he said. The teachers have been instructed to engage the children through music, dance, and storytelling,” Mr. Ramesh said.

A major challenge now faced by teachers and students is the learning gap, said T. Arulanandam, State auditor of Tamil Nadu High Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association. “Many students are now struggling to recollect the basic concepts, especially in mathematics and science,” he said.

Students studying in Classes I to VIII in the Corporation schools in Coimbatore returned to classrooms on Monday.

Sources in the civic body said that 45% of the around 7,300 students who were supposed to turn up on day one were present. School heads, teachers and others welcomed the students with sweets and bouquets.

The Corporation had empowered school heads to decide on the percentage of students who should turn up for classes on a particular day – it depended on the strength of each class and availability of classrooms, the sources pointed out.

In a related development, Member of Parliament, Coimbatore, P.R. Natarajan who welcomed students at the Corporation school in Siddhapudur appealed to parents to send children to schools without hesitation.

As the number of COVID-19 positive cases was on the decline and vaccination percentage showed improvement, parents should send children to schools, he said.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur district, 1,882 government, aided and private schools resumed physical classes for students of Classes I to VIII on Monday.

Teachers at the Jaivabai Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruppur presented gifts to students and had arranged musicians as part of the welcoming event.

Surprise visit

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin made a surprise visit to the Panchayat Union Primary School at Pethanaickanur near Pollachi on Monday and gave flowers and sweets to the students.

Following this, the Minister visited the Panchayat Union Primary School at Thirumoorthy Malai near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district. According to Tiruppur Chief Educational Officer R. Ramesh, the Minister told a story in the classroom and watched a music performance by the students.

Mr. Poyyamozhi also visited the Panchayat Union Middle School in Dhali and Gandhi Kala Nilayam Higher Secondary School in Udumalpet.