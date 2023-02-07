Students want helipad set up at Salem Government Arts College removed

February 07, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

Students and political parties have urged the authorities concerned to remove the helipad located on the playground of the Kumarasamipatti Government Arts College.

The helipad was set up a decade ago for the use of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa whenever she visits Salem. But thereafter the helipad was not used and the students were unable to carry out their sports activities.

B. Venkata Ramalingam of Sankar Nagar said that a decade ago we used to play football on this ground. But after the helipad was laid, we were unable to play football. Apart from this ground, there is only the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in the city.

Ward 14 councillor M.R. Santhamoorthy said that the helipad has became an hindrance to development of sports activities. Women used to practice kho-kho and NCC camps were held here in the past. But all these activities were affected for the past decade due to the helipad, Mr. Santhamoorthy added.

On behalf of former students of this college, R. Tamilarasan, DMK Student Wing State deputy secretary, said that a petition has been submitted to remove the helipad to Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin when he visited Salem recently.

The college administration said that they had received petitions regarding the demand for removal of the helipad and it had forwarded to higher officials to take a decision.