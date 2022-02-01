Students turn up in good numbers as schools resume in-person classes

Over 600 schools welcomed students in Erode; about 80% students attended classes in Salem

The schools in the districts resumed in-person classes for Standard I to XII on Tuesday, following relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions.

In Salem, majority of the schools saw students turning up in large numbers.

Hand sanitation facilities were made available for students at the entrance of schools and their temperature was checked using thermal scanners.

Masks were also made available at entrance to ensure that all students wore masks while in classrooms.

Students were made to sit as per the safety guidelines. Officials said that in institutions where there was a lack of space, laboratories and auditoriums were used to conduct classes as per the standard operating procedures issued by the Department of Health.

According to Education Department officials, majority of teachers were fully vaccinated and many were getting their booster dose.

Arrangements were also made for vaccinating children between 15 and 18 years of age. According to officials, on an average, 80% students turned up in schools on first day.

C.S.Manoharan, president of CBSE Schools Management Association, said all schools in Salem district reopened on Tuesday. He said that about 80% students attended in-person classes on first day.

In Erode, in-person classes resumed in over 600 schools on Tuesday.

Over 3.26 lakh students in all the government, government-aided and private schools in the district attended classes.

Students were instructed not to remove their masks on the premises and not to share food or any other items and ensure personal distancing while in classrooms. Meanwhile, engineering and arts colleges re-opened and students appeared for online semester examinations from home. Officials said that after the exam, students will have to scan the answer scripts and send them through e-mail or WhatsApp to the teacher concerned.