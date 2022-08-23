Students told to explore business opportunities in handloom sector to help weavers

Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj (third right) handing over a cheque to weaver Natarajan at the Handloom Day celebration held at Nirmala College for Women in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj spoke on the importance of entrepreneurship in handloom sector at the National Handloom Day celebration held at the Nirmala College for Women in Coimbatore on Monday.

The event, themed ‘Let’s Swirl the Spindle for Sustainable Growth’, was organised by the institution’s Entrepreneurship Development Cell in association with the Departments of Business Administration and Economics.

The Minister said the students must explore employment and business opportunities in handloom sector to support the weaving community. She felicitated Natarajan, a weaver, for his services to the sector. The institution purchased 2,501 saris for ₹8,20,880 from the handloom societies in the district.

Devanga Handloom Society’s Chinnalapatti Manager Arjun Sundar and Sarvodaya Sangam’s Puliakulam Branch Manager Murugesan, Avarampalayam Branch Manager Mallika Sivakumar were present at the event.