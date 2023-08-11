Transport aid for students in Vilankombai tribal settlement in Erode increased

August 11, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - ERODE

The monthly transport aid, under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, for 32 students of Vilankombai tribal settlement at Kongarpalayam panchayat in Gobichettipalayam taluk was increased from ₹600 per student to ₹1,300 for the current academic year.

As per Rule 4 of The Tamil Nadu Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011, schools for classes I to V should be located within one km of the neighbourhood and within three km for classes VI to VIII.

If schools are not available in remote habitations, the State government or the local authority should make adequate arrangements like free transportation and residential facilities for the students.

The hamlet with 47 tribal families is nested in the forest of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and has no schools. Students have to pass through seven-km forest road to reach the Panchayat Union Middle School at Vinoba Nagar and the Government Higher Secondary School at Kongarpalayam.

Last year, a vehicle was operated for three weeks in October 2022, but was stopped due to increase in water flow in the four streams. Since the vehicle has to be operated through rough terrain and through streams, the vehicle operator demanded adequate fare for transporting students.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara visited the hamlet in June this year after which transport service resumed. He took up the issue with the State Project Director of the scheme and wanted the transport aid for the students to be enhanced by ₹700 per student. The State government issued orders for enhancing the aid from June 2023 to April 2024 for 11 months.

