Students take part in plogging drive in Coimbatore

September 26, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Coimbatore

A plogging drive was organised by a group of college students from Government Arts College to the Corporation Park at Saibaba Colony on Tuesday.

The plogging was organised by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Ladies Organisation (FICCI FLO), and Residents’ Awareness Association of India (RAAC). “The best lesson we learned today was that even picking trash can be fun,” said the students of GRD Public School, Coimbatore, as they plogged at the plastic waste picking run.

Ripu Daman Bevli, the ‘Plogman of India’, who was the chief guest, said, the idea is to involve locals and residents in making the process of picking other people’s litter a cool thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the event, the plogger, who featured on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat radio programme, also explained the different bending and stretching exercises one can do to pick trash without hurting the lower back or other joints.

Industrialist K. Sankar of Shree Ranga Polymers, Karur, and R. R. Balasundaram, president, RAAC, took part in the event. The programme concluded with an oath taking ceremony to keep India litter-free.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.