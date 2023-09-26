HamberMenu
Students take part in plogging drive in Coimbatore

September 26, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
FICCI FLO conducted a cleanliness drive in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

FICCI FLO conducted a cleanliness drive in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A plogging drive was organised by a group of college students from Government Arts College to the Corporation Park at Saibaba Colony on Tuesday.

The plogging was organised by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Ladies Organisation (FICCI FLO), and Residents’ Awareness Association of India (RAAC). “The best lesson we learned today was that even picking trash can be fun,” said the students of GRD Public School, Coimbatore, as they plogged at the plastic waste picking run.

Ripu Daman Bevli, the ‘Plogman of India’, who was the chief guest, said, the idea is to involve locals and residents in making the process of picking other people’s litter a cool thing.

During the event, the plogger, who featured on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat radio programme, also explained the different bending and stretching exercises one can do to pick trash without hurting the lower back or other joints.

Industrialist K. Sankar of Shree Ranga Polymers, Karur, and R. R. Balasundaram, president, RAAC, took part in the event. The programme concluded with an oath taking ceremony to keep India litter-free.

