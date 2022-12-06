  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Spain, round of 16: LIVE Streaming info, predicted lineups, when, where to watch

Students take out rally to raise awareness on diabetes in Sulur

December 06, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Nearly 200 students of a private school took out a rally at Sulur in Coimbatore.

Nearly 200 students of a private school took out a rally at Sulur in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nearly 200 students of a private school went on a rally on the theme ‘Education to Protect Tomorrow’ from the Fire Rescue Station to the GH in Sulur here recently. Sulur Fire and Rescue Station Officer M. Ragunathan flagged off the event.

Students of S.B.I.O.A. Public (Sr. Sec.) School in Pattanam here educated their parents and grandparents on causes, effects, prevention, control and ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ of diabetes, according to a release. Somanur Upgraded Public Health Centre doctors Naresh Kumar and Arul Jothi spoke on controlling diabetes and cleared the doubts of students. Principal V. Sumathi spoke to the children about proper food habits and exercise.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.