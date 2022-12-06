Students take out rally to raise awareness on diabetes in Sulur

December 06, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Nearly 200 students of a private school went on a rally on the theme ‘Education to Protect Tomorrow’ from the Fire Rescue Station to the GH in Sulur here recently. Sulur Fire and Rescue Station Officer M. Ragunathan flagged off the event.

Students of S.B.I.O.A. Public (Sr. Sec.) School in Pattanam here educated their parents and grandparents on causes, effects, prevention, control and ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ of diabetes, according to a release. Somanur Upgraded Public Health Centre doctors Naresh Kumar and Arul Jothi spoke on controlling diabetes and cleared the doubts of students. Principal V. Sumathi spoke to the children about proper food habits and exercise.