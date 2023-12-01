ADVERTISEMENT

Students take out heritage walk to Kalingarayan anicut in Erode

December 01, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Government school students during their heritage walk to Kalingarayan anicut at Bhavani in Erode district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of raising public awareness about safeguarding and restoration of water heritage sites and promoting tourism, school and college students undertook heritage walks to Kalingarayan anicut here from November 15 to 30.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti of the Government of India has declared 75 sites as water heritage sites in the country, including the 740-year-old Kalingarayan Canal in Bhavani, Veeranam tank in Cuddalore, Grand Anicut in Thanjavur, Noyyal River system tanks in Coimbatore, Buckingham canal in Chennai and Lower anicut in Thanjavur.

The Centre announced “Water Heritage Fortnight” from November 15 to 30 during which it asked the States to create awareness on the natural water heritage structures among the students.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, in a release, said Uzhavan Foundation in Erode organised the walk for school and college students in coordination with the district administration, School Education Department and other organisations. Students were told about the Kalingarayan anicut, its channel system and how it provided water to irrigate crops throughout the year. The importance of preserving the heritage site and their role in protection was also explained. Raveendran Natrajan, natural educator of the foundation, and teachers were present.

