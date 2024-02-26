GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students take out cybercrime awareness rally in Coimbatore

February 26, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
College students taking part in a rally to create awareness on cybercrimes in Coimbatore on Monday.

College students taking part in a rally to create awareness on cybercrimes in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Coimbatore City Police, in association with the students of PSG College of Arts and Science, organised a rally on Monday to create awareness on cybercrimes. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) R. Sughasini flagged off the rally at Race Course.

According to the police, the main aim of the rally was to educate public on various types of crimes happening in cyberspace and the safety measures to be followed.

Students held placards educating the public on various types of cybercrimes and online scams, including phishing, loan scam, matrimony scam and impersonation. They also staged a cybercrime awareness street play at Race Course.

Cybercrime police station officials urged the public not to share confidential information, bank account details and other personal details to unknown persons who contact them through online platforms. In the event of falling victim to a cybercrime, they should immediately report to the cybercrime police station.

Government portal www.cybercrime.gov.in or 1930 toll free number can be used to report cyber financial fraud and freeze fraudulent transactions.  

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / cyber crime

