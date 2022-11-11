Students’ strength declines as school has no amenities, land for constructing building  

The Panchayat Union Primary School at Periyar Nagar in Modakkurichi taluk in Erode. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With the absence of land to construct classrooms for the Panchayat Union Primary School at Periyar Nagar at Muthugoundanpalayam in Modakkurichi taluk, classes are conducted in a two-room private building for the last nine years, resulting in decline of students’ strength.

The school was started in 2013 and continues to serve the needs of people in the area, with over 250 families, mostly belonging to the Adi Dravidar community. There are 17 students studying in the school that has a headmistress and a teacher. Classes are conducted in the clay-roof tiled rooms of which one side is covered with plastic tarpaulin sheet to protect students from heat and rain. The school has no toilet facilities, play area, or other amenities.

In 2013, there were 43 students and the number has come down due to the absence of facilities.

S. Dhinesh Kumar, a parent, said the residents were demanding a new building for the school for nine years and had submitted petitions to the district administration and officials concerned many times. “Funds were sanctioned twice for constructing the school. But, there is no poramboke land in the village and hence the funds were returned,” he added.

The move by the Education Department to merge the school with another primary school located about two km also failed as parents opposed it. “Our children cannot cross the Muthur Road and the Outer Ring Road to reach the school due to high vehicular movement,” the parent said.

Since the school lacks basic amenities, many parents are sending their children to schools at Lakkapuram, 46 Pudur and Muthugoundanpalayam. “We drop them at school and pick them in the evening. We are daily earners and we need a permanent school in our area,” said another parent.

Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi, who inspected the school, told The Hindu since the village had no poramboke land, the dream of a school would materialise only if one of the residents was ready to sell their land for the purpose. “We are in talks with officials to find a solution,” she added.

A senior official in the Education Department said the parents had, a few years ago, turned down the department’s proposal to arrange free transportation to the nearby school. “There is no land in the village and we are trying to solve the issue,” the official said.