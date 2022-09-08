Students stage road blockade over water-logging in Krishnagiri

Students of Kammampalli Government Higher Secondary School staging a protest in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Students of Government High School in Kammampalli panchayat here went on a protest blockade over water-logged campus on Thursday.

The school with a student strength of 430 was inundated by the waters of Seshayyan lake in the vicinity. The heavy rain had led to the lake overflowing causing flooding in the school.

The school that remained closed for the last two days, however, reopened on Thursday. The water-logged classrooms and the campus caused outrage among students, who immediately took to Krishnagiri-Kuppam road to stage a blockade.

The students protesting the water-logging in the campus and the disruption caused by poor infrastructure demanded that they be shifted out of the building to a new building.

According to the protesting students, who were also joined in by their parents, a G.O. was issued for a new building for the school. But, there was no progress on the order, the students alleged.

Later, School Education Department officials along with Maharajakadai police arrived on the spot and assured them that the students will be given an alternative building temporarily. Further, the protesters were assured that work on a new permanent building will be expedited.