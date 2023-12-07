ADVERTISEMENT

Students stage protest seeking release of teacher arrested under POCSO Act in Coimbatore

December 07, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Alandurai Government Higher Secondary School staging a road roko on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students of the Alandurai Government Higher Secondary School on Thursday staged a protest demanding the release of their physical education instructor Anandakumar, who was arrested after a girl student complained of sexual harassment.

Following the complaint, the Perur All Women Police conducted an inquiry and arrested Anandakumar under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he was lodged in prison.

On Thursday, the students staged a protest alleging that the complaint was false. They alleged that the girl was in love with the teacher, and had lodged the complaint only because he did not reciprocate.

Education, Revenue and Police officials held talks with the students, and after an hour, the agitation was withdrawn following assurances from officials to do the needful.

