Students showcase skills at science expo at Amrita Vidyalayam

November 29, 2022 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A science exhibition that showcases the innovative skills of the students was held at Amrita Vidyalayam here recently.

The exhibition was inaugurated by P. Mehala, Assistant Director of Horticulture, Chennimalai, in the presence of Sri Mukthamrita Prana, Manager of the school, Sri Sathya Priya, from the school’s Tiruchi regional office and Anoop Sreesailam, Principal. Ms. Mehala asked the students to pursue their dreams with perseverance. Multi disciplinary models, both working and demonstrative, were presented by Grade 1 to 8 students and parents visited the exhibition in large numbers.

Exhibits were evaluated by the teacher’s team and the best models were selected and prizes were given to the students.

 

