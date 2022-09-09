Students shifted as ceiling of classroom falls in Tiruppur district

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR
September 09, 2022 19:16 IST

Students of the Government Elementary School at Samigoundampalayam in Tiruppur district have been shifted to a high school building after the ceiling of one of the classrooms fell on Thursday.

School Education Department officials said that 132 students of the elementary school have been shifted to the Government High School, Samigoundampalayam.

Chief Educational Officer S.S. Thiruvalarselvi told The Hindu that the students and teachers of the elementary school were shifted as a temporary arrangement. No one was injured in the incident.

“The Block Development Officer has said that a new school building would be constructed after razing the old building of the elementary school,” she said.

Three classrooms of the high school have been allotted for the elementary school students. While one classroom will be used for students of first to third standards, the remaining two will be used for students of fourth and fifth standards.

Samigoundampalayam is located in Semmipalayam panchayat in Palladam block of Tiruppur district.

District Education Officer Anandhi and Block Education Officer Sasikala inspected the school and made alternative arrangement. An engineer from the panchayat inspected the old school building and said it was unfit to accommodate students and carry out classes.

Sources with the School Education Department said that the poor condition of the school has been brought to the attention of the authorities for the past four years. They said that maintenance works were carried out several times.

