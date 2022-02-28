Students seek new school building

Stating that the old building in the Sathyamangalam Municipal Middle School is in a deplorable state and has lost its stability, students of Sathyamangalam Municipal Middle School staged a protest on Dindigul – Mysuru National Highway 948 disrupting flow of vehicles here on Monday.

Over 500 students are studying from Classes I to VIII in the school that is 65-year-old. The school has seven teachers and a few classrooms function in the old structure where students also have their lunch. Over 100 students along with their parents staged a road roko saying that roof tiles fell on them while having lunch. Though the school management, parents and teachers made a representation to the municipality seeking a new building, no steps were taken so far, they added. Students also wanted a play ground and adequate teachers filled in the school.

Sathyamangalam police and municipal commissioner held talks with the protesters and assured to construct a new building after demolishing the old structure. They also said that teachers’ vacancies will be filled up.

In another incident, students of Government High School at Kunnanpuram in Talavadi hill boycotted their classes demanding toilet and other basic amenities. They wanted vacancies in teachers’ posts to be filled. Talavadi police and revenue officials held talks with them and assured to take up their problems with higher officials. Later, they left for their classes.