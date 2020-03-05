Coimbatore

Students seek bus service to their villages, block road

Students and their parents staging a road roko at Pudupeerkadavu Junction on Bannari - Bhavani Sagar main road in Erode on Wednesday. Special Arrangement

Students and their parents staging a road roko at Pudupeerkadavu Junction on Bannari - Bhavani Sagar main road in Erode on Wednesday. Special Arrangement  

They have to walk 3 km everyday to board bus to school

Schoolchildren from Pudupeerkadavu and Patramangalam villages near Bhavani Sagar Forest Range, along with their parents, blocked the Bannari - Bhavani Sagar main road on Wednesday demanding bus service to their village.

Over 150 families reside in Pudupeerkadavu and Patramangalam. In the absence of bus service in the morning to the villages, students have to walk three km through forest area to reach Pudupeerkadavu Junction and from there board bus to the Government High School at Thottampalayam.

Only a few parents have two-wheelers to drop their children at the bus stop, while others have to walk. “Bus service is available only during evening hours”, the students said.

On Wednesday morning, they staged a sit-in along with their parents and other villagers. They said that 37 students depend on the bus service and they had earlier submitted petitions to the officials at Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited (TNSTC), Nambiyur branch, demanding operation of bus during morning hours.

Police officials held talks with the TNSTC officials who promised to take steps to operate a bus in the morning hours. The protest was withdrawn at 9 a.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2020 12:21:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/students-seek-bus-service-to-their-villages-block-road/article30985210.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY