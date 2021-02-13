Students screened after teacher tests positive in government school in Coimbatore

Students and teachers of a government school at Kinathukadavu in the district were screened for COVID-19 on Thursday and Friday after a physical education teacher working in the school tested positive.

Sources in the Department of School Education said that none of the other teachers and students showed any symptoms during the screening done by a medical team from Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) school healthcare initiative.

According to sources, the teacher was designated to monitor the students at the entrance and she tested positive on Wednesday. She had not interacted with any students as there are no physical education hours in schools as per the standard operating procedures. The school will be closed for disinfection on Saturday and the classes will continue from Monday.

An official from the Health Department said that the teacher was the contact of her COVID-19 positive mother.