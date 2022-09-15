Students return to school at Vanniyanur in Salem after two weeks

After two weeks, the students of Government Middle School in Vanniyanur started returning to school on Thursday following talks with Education Department officials and the Mettur MLA.

The Panchayat Union Middle School is functioning at Vanniyanur near Mecheri in Salem district. A total of 286 students - 150 girls and 136 boys - are studying in this school and there are five teachers. School headmaster Sivakumar was transferred to Vazhadasampatti Panchayat Union Middle School on August 26.

When the villagers came to know about it, they stopped sending their children to school from August 29 and hoisted black flag in their houses. They urged the officials to retain Mr. Sivakumar. The villagers claimed that in the past ten years, the headmaster increased the students’ strength from 40 through his hard work. Education Department officials talked with the villagers, and later Mettur Sub-Collector Veer Pratap Singh also held talks with the parents, but in vain.

On Tuesday, the officials and Mettur MLA S. Sathasivam spoke to the villagers and assured them that after four months, Mr. Sivakumar would be brought back. Following their assurance, on Wednesday, 165 of the 286 students returned to school. The MLA and education officials participated in the morning prayer with the students. On Thursday, 192 students came to school. The Education Department officials said that from Monday all the children would return to school.