Students return to school after summer vacation in Coimbatore

June 12, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

Teachers welcomed students from Classes VI XII, who returned to schools on Monday after summer vacation, with choclates and flowers.

As per data from the School Education Department, there are 294 middle schools, 199 high schools and 477 higher secondary schools — inclusive of central government, fully aided, partially aided, government and private institutions. Data revealed that over 3,38,200 children of Classes VI-XII are expected to be enrolled this year.

The Coimbatore district recorded roughly 90% student attendance in the schools on the first day, according to Chief Education Officer L. Sumathi. “A few schools are yet to upload the details in the EMIS [Education Management Information System] portal. The exact figures can be determined only after all institutions have submitted the attendance. Further, the admission process is ongoing and awareness programmes among people regarding sending their children to school instead of employing them illegally will be held across the district.”

The Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Higher Secondary Residential School in Thondamuthur that recorded a 100% result in the Class XII examinations saw 75% attendance, said Headmaster Aathimoolam. There are 204 students taught by 12 teachers from Class VI to X here presently, he said. “Uniforms were distributed a few days earlier. Textbooks, notebooks and school bags were issued at the school on Monday. In case of additional demand, the school staff will notify the Department in the morning and by the evening the items would be issued usually.”

The reopening of school was postponed from earlier this month owing to the high temperatures across the State. Schools will reopen for students of classes 1 to 5 on June 14.

Educational Officer K.Palani said that the Corporation has readied the proposal to issue identity cards for over 38,600 students of Classes I to XII in the city. The Corporation Budget 2023-24 states, “... the identity cards and belts [for the students] will be provided at an estimated cost of ₹35 lakh during this financial year.”

The proposal has been forwarded to the Engineering Department of the civic body and the cards and belts will be handed over to the students in a month, Mr. Palani said.

